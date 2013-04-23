* USD/INR at 1-week high, trading at 54.36/37, the highest since April 16, versus the previous close of 54.14/15. * "Gold and oil prices are up. So sentiment is slightly negative," says a private bank dealer. * Dollar demand from gold, oil importers sustaining for the last 2-3 days, the dealer adds. * Dealer tips 54.20-54.40 band for the session. * Brent settled above $100 on Monday for the first time in five sessions as traders saw oil below the psychological level as a bargain. * Gold rose to a 1-week high on Monday on bargain hunting. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)