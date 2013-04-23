* Indian federal bonds were unchanged in early trades on Tuesday after a rally for six sessions on rate-cut hopes. The 10-year yield was steady at 7.75 percent. * Strong buying interest is expected from foreign investors in government debt ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on May 3 after they bid heavily in an auction for quota to buy federal debt on Monday. * Dealers expect the 10-year bond yield to fall to 7.70 percent in the run-up to the policy. * Absence of debt sale by the government this week will keep bond biddish, dealers say. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The prime minister's economic advisory council to release report on economy for last fiscal year around 0630 GMT. It will be watched to see how much the economy is estimated to have grown in 2012/13 and estimates of the current account gap. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)