* Shares in Cairn India Ltd fall 1.7 percent in after its Jan-march earnings lag estimates, dealers say. * Cairn India On Monday said its Jan-March net profit rose 17.1 percent to 25.64 billion rupees versus 21.86 billion rupees in the same quarter last year. * Production of 175000 barrels of oil per day from Rajasthan oil field however removes some investor apprehensions, dealers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)