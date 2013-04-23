* Goldman Sachs now expects the Reserve Bank of India to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points by mid-2013, versus its previous forecast of an equivalent cut only in the March quarter of 2014. * "This is due to a weak inflation print in March and the sharp recent declines in the prices of oil, gold, and the trade deficit, which suggest a near-term improvement in the current account deficit," the investment bank says in a note. * Goldman Sachs also lowered its inflation forecast for FY14 to 6 percent from 6.8 percent due to large near-term reductions in the inflation trajectory, noting it was 'surprised' by the extent of recent decline in WPI inflation. * However, the investment bank adds, the timing of policy rate cuts beyond May is more contentious, with the central bank likely to cut rates once more in the summer. * Goldman says it takes out its 50 bps cut pencilled in 1Q 2014 after bringing it forward by mid-2013. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)