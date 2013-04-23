Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's main share index trades down 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share index falls 0.3 percent as shares consolidate ahead of the expiry of April derivatives contract on Thursday. * Sentiment also cautious ahead of the central bank's annual policy on May 3 where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * The NSE banking index which started gaining since April 8 was up over 12 percent at close on Monday. * Technology shares which slumped after disappointing results and guidance, see some buying interest. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. trading up 0.7 percent each, HCL Technologies up 1.5 percent. * The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index index trading down 0.6 percent as preliminary reading shows manufacturing growth in China slows in April, highlighting the recent market concerns about global growth prospects. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.