* India's main share index trades down 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share index falls 0.3 percent as shares consolidate ahead of the expiry of April derivatives contract on Thursday. * Sentiment also cautious ahead of the central bank's annual policy on May 3 where it is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points. * The NSE banking index which started gaining since April 8 was up over 12 percent at close on Monday. * Technology shares which slumped after disappointing results and guidance, see some buying interest. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. trading up 0.7 percent each, HCL Technologies up 1.5 percent. * The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index index trading down 0.6 percent as preliminary reading shows manufacturing growth in China slows in April, highlighting the recent market concerns about global growth prospects. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)