* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.65 percent, sharply lower than 7.75 percent at the last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * Rates have eased sharply on rate-cut hopes and as investors are taking comfort from the drop in global crude oil and gold prices that are seen narrowing the current account deficit. * The central bank is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.72 percent, while the lowest was 7.59 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.65 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.79 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 182-day t-bills was 7.72 percent, while the lowest was 7.57 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Tuesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonre uters.com/)