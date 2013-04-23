* Morgan Stanley upgrades India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
to "overweight" from "equal weight" and raised its
target price to 576 rupees from 489, citing favourable risk
reward as price-to-book valuation multiples are at all-time
lows.
* "While there are no imminent earning triggers, the focus will
be on delivery and improving fundamentals of the ADAG group,"
says Morgan Stanley in a report.
* The investment bank adds that the recent deal between Reliance
Communications Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd's
telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm may improve
investors sentiment around Reliance Infra.
* Earlier this month, Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance
Communications, and brother Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance
Industries signed a pact which would allow Reliance Jio to use
the fibre optic network of Reliance Communications, signalling
the first sign of thaw in relation between the estranged
brothers.
* At 0645 GMT Reliance Infra shares are down 2 percent.
