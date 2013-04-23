* Morgan Stanley upgrades India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd to "overweight" from "equal weight" and raised its target price to 576 rupees from 489, citing favourable risk reward as price-to-book valuation multiples are at all-time lows. * "While there are no imminent earning triggers, the focus will be on delivery and improving fundamentals of the ADAG group," says Morgan Stanley in a report. * The investment bank adds that the recent deal between Reliance Communications Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm may improve investors sentiment around Reliance Infra. * Earlier this month, Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications, and brother Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries signed a pact which would allow Reliance Jio to use the fibre optic network of Reliance Communications, signalling the first sign of thaw in relation between the estranged brothers. * At 0645 GMT Reliance Infra shares are down 2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)