* India's 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 7.76 percent on mild selling as traders booked profits after a rally that saw yields dropping 15 bps in six sessions. * The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council pegs FY14 GDP growth at 6.4 percent, slightly more optimistic than private estimates. * The Indian economy has reached bottom and growth is likely to pick up now, C. Rangarajan, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said on Tuesday. * Dealers expect bonds to gain further to 7.70 percent levels in the run-up to the policy. * Absence of supply this week will lend support to bonds, dealers say. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Barclays said in a note it expects overseas investor demand in government debt in the run-up to the RBI's May policy meeting. * On Monday, a government debt auction drew bids for $6.4 billion, about a third more than on offer, indicating a robust appetite. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)