* USD/INR higher for a second successive session, trading at 54.37/38, versus the previous close of 54.14/15. * The pair also helped by the euro's losses against the dollar after data showed Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April. * Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council pegs FY14 economic growth at 6.4 percent, and says the worst slowdown in a decade has bottomed out.