* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) is trading at 7.21 percent, its lowest since Jan. 10, 2011. It closed at 7.25 percent on Monday. * The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 basis points on day at 6.94 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012. * Receivings in swaps are driven by falling oil and gold prices, besides easing inflation and languishing growth, raising hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 policy. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The Indian economy has reached bottom and growth is likely to pick up now, C. Rangarajan, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said on Tuesday. * Supportive global cues are likely to keep swaps towards receivings till the policy, dealers say. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)