Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) is trading at 7.21 percent, its lowest since Jan. 10, 2011. It closed at 7.25 percent on Monday. * The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 basis points on day at 6.94 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012. * Receivings in swaps are driven by falling oil and gold prices, besides easing inflation and languishing growth, raising hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 policy. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The Indian economy has reached bottom and growth is likely to pick up now, C. Rangarajan, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said on Tuesday. * Supportive global cues are likely to keep swaps towards receivings till the policy, dealers say. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.