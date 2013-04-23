* India's overnight call rate trading at 7.55/7.60 percent, little changed from its Monday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent in the first week of reporting fortnight. * Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 928.15 billion rupees compared with 797.45 billion rupees on Monday. * Indian banks' cash balances at 2.68 trillion rupees as on April 16, as against the mandated 2.87 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending April 19. * A bond dealer says repo borrowings will remain at 800-900 billion rupees with some currency outflows having happened in the first two weeks of April. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)