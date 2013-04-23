* India's main share index down 0.4 percent while the broader 50-share index 0.54 percent lower with rate-sensitive stocks falling ahead of the central bank's policy on May 3. * The central bank is broadly expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at its annual policy on May 3. * Banking shares consolidate after gaining for the last eight trading sessions on rate cut hopes with the NSE banking index falling 1.7 percent. * Realty shares fall on profit-taking after the recent rally with DLF Ltd falling 2.2 percent, D B Realty Ltd dropping 1.7 percent and Unitech Ltd falling 3.2 percent. * Consolidation also seen ahead of the expiry of the April derivatives contract on Thursday. Markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Technology shares, however, saw some bargain buying after the recent sell-off. The NSE IT index up 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)