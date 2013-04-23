* Bata India Ltd shares fall 3 percent on fears that its Jan-March net profit may come below 350 million rupees versus market expectation of 400 million rupees, two institutional dealers said. * Bata is scheduled to announce its Jan-March earnings results on Thursday. * Weak revenue growth accompanied by high lease rentals may put pressure on Bata's margins by 0.76 Percent, brokerage Nirmal Bang said in a report dated April 9. * Due to lower revenue growth and pressure on margins, Bata's Jan-March net profit is likely to grow 7.7 percent to 388 million rupees, the research report added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)