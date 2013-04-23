* Bata India Ltd shares fall 3 percent on fears that
its Jan-March net profit may come below 350 million rupees
versus market expectation of 400 million rupees, two
institutional dealers said.
* Bata is scheduled to announce its Jan-March earnings results
on Thursday.
* Weak revenue growth accompanied by high lease rentals may put
pressure on Bata's margins by 0.76 Percent, brokerage Nirmal
Bang said in a report dated April 9.
* Due to lower revenue growth and pressure on margins, Bata's
Jan-March net profit is likely to grow 7.7 percent to 388
million rupees, the research report added.
