SINGAPORE, April 23 (IFR) - Market chatter is indicating that Tata Steel will seek a 10-year tenor for its Singapore dollar bond as the company wraps roadshow in the city. The borrower is said to hope to get a benchmark size deal of as much as SGD500m (USD403.7m), but that will depend on investor appetite and pricing. Indicative yields are rumoured to be as wide as 4.5% to 5.% area.

At the tight end of that range, the pricing would represent a 50bp concession to Indian Oil Corporation's outstanding 2022s. The IOC bonds were indicated at around 4% in secondary, but that may not be an accurate reflection as the bonds are tightly held and not actively trading. Nevertheless, some analysts noted that might be not enough reward, given that Tata Steel is rated Ba3/BB/BB+ while IOC is rated investment grade Baa3/BBB-.

Still, at least one rival banker believed that the deal would do well even at that indicative range. "Based on the 3.763% yield that Tata Communications got for its tap of its three-year bonds, I would think a decent price for Tata Steel would be around 4.75%-5.00%," said the banker. He was referring to Tata Communications' tap of its outstanding bond due 2016s yesterday for SGD150m.

"(Tata Steel) is a familiar credit and there is a Singapore angle to it since it owns NatSteel, a long established steel producer in the country. The upside potential for the company is huge when you see the massive infrastructure developments in the region."

Nomura, RBS and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners as well as joint lead managers, alongside SBI Capital. The bonds will be issued via ABJA Investment. (kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com)