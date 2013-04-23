April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.751

Reoffer price 99.751

Reoffer yield 0.459 pct

Spread Minus 1.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15 bp

Over the 3.25 pct April 2016 FRTR

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Deutsche

Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

