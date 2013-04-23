April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower La Mandiale
Issue Amount 331.7 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2044
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.75 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BNP Paribas
Listing Paris
Full fees undisclosed
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0919410828
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.