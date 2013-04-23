April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Mandiale

Issue Amount 331.7 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2044

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.75 pct

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BNP Paribas

Listing Paris

Full fees undisclosed

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0919410828

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.