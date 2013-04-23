April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 102.125
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct, M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 160 million Turkish lira when
fungible
ISIN XS0877209375
