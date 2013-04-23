April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fondo De Amortizaction Del Deficit Electrico
(FADE)
Issue Amount 1.8 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Spread 235.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp
over the interpolated mid-yield level of
July 2016 & October 2016 SPGB
Payment Date May 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Santander GBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spain
ISIN ES0378641163
