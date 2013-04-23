Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BANGALORE, April 23 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33500 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 27200 ICS-103(23mm) 31300 ICS-104(24mm) 33500 ICS-202(26mm) 36200 ICS-105(26mm) 34200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35000 ICS-105(27mm) 36700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35000 ICS-105MMA(27) 36700 ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 35600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37200 ICS-105(29mm) 36500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36700 ICS-105(30mm) 37000 ICS-105(31mm) 37200 ICS-106(32mm) 37700 ICS-107(34mm) 38400
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.