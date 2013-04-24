April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Courts Asia Limited
Issue Amount S$125 million
Maturity Date May 2, 2016
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 4.75 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore Law
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.