April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Limited
Guarantor BHP Billiton Limited
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2033
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 98.543
Reoffer price 98.543
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.5bp
over the 5.5 pct 2031 Bund
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0924998809
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue