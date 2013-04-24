April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederaland NV

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 7, 2019

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.973

Reoffer price 99.973

Yield 2.88 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS092522872

