April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 107.802
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (selling 1.625 pct & m&u 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0605525764
