April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date January 05, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price 99.87
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date May 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.6 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0554854967
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.