April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 02, 2023

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 551 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

