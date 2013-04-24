April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Espirito Santo Financiere SA (ESFIL)
Guarantor Espirito Santo Financial Group SA
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2015
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.74
Yield 5.375 pct
Spread 497 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BES & Credit Suisse
Ratings B2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
