April 24 Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date November 09, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 37.5bp
Issue price 100.706
Reoffer price 100.706
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $700 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0925016049
