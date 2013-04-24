BANGALORE, April 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33500 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 27100 ICS-103(23mm) 31300 ICS-104(24mm) 33700 ICS-202(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 34200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35000 ICS-105(27mm) 36600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35000 ICS-105MMA(27) 35600 ICS-105PHR(28) 37100 ICS-105(28mm) 36500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36700 ICS-105(29mm) 37000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37200 ICS-105(30mm) 37700 ICS-105(31mm) 38400 ICS-106(32mm) 39400 ICS-107(34mm) 46500