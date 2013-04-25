(Corrects day of the week in 3rd bullet point to Tuesday from Monday) * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.02 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.29 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by views that the recent run of weak global economic data will encourage major central banks to keep or deepen their monetary stimulus to bolster growth. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 2.26 billion rupees worth of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation as it seeks to help lift the economy from its lowest growth in a decade, according to a Reuters poll. * Caution prevails ahead of April derivative contracts expiry and the RBI policy review next week. * The weak inflation print in March and the recent declines in the prices of oil and gold have stoked hopes of at least a 25 basis point cut in benchmark interest rates at the central bank's annual policy review on May 3. * India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013/14 to below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, the finance minister said on Wednesday. * Idea Cellular Ltd to report results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)