* Indian federal bond yields may open up on rise in crude prices, though the upside may be capped ahead of a widely expected rate cut at the RBI's monetary policy meet next month, dealers say. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points lower at 7.73 percent on Wednesday. * Indian financial markets were shut on Thursday for a local holiday. * Foreigners will buy into government debt ahead of the RBI meeting after lapping up quotas at an auction, dealers said. * Finance Minister Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013/14 below 4.8 pct of GDP, take more steps to revive growth in next 2-4 months. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)