* USD/INR is likely to open weaker around 54.15-20, compared with its previous close of 54.38/39, tracking firm Asian FX, says a senior dealer. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are currently flat, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.36 percent. * Taiwan dollar, won, Singapore dollar, ringgit firm. For SNAPSHOT, see * Inflows watched after Etihad picks up stake in Jet Airways for $379 million. * The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)