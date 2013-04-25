(Adds Twitter declining comment)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Does Twitter have a
credibility problem?
For many, a single fake tweet from the Associated Press
account that briefly roiled financial markets on Tuesday,
driving the Dow Jones industrial average down about 145 points,
vividly reaffirmed the fearsome, near-instantaneous power of the
140-character message.
But the security lapse also revived doubts about Twitter’s
place in the media landscape - and its ultimate value - at a
moment when its status as one of today's essential information
networks had seemed all but cemented.
Just a week after social media networks took criticism for
helping circulate misinformation about the alleged perpetrators
of the Boston Marathon bombing, Twitter’s security shortcomings
fell under a harsh spotlight Tuesday after a hacker group
commandeered the AP Twitter account and falsely reported that
explosions in the White House had injured President Barack
Obama.
The AP was only the latest hacking victim in recent days
after Twitter accounts belonging to National Public Radio, CBS
60 Minutes and others were breached. Last year, Reuters News was
the victim of hackers who briefly took over one of its Twitter
accounts and posted false tweets. [ID:nL2E8J53JW]
The latest hack was by far the most significant: the single
AP tweet stunned investors and effectively wiped out $136.5
billion of the S&P 500 index's value in a matter of minutes.
Although the news agency later disclosed that one of its
employees may have inadvertently given away company passwords as
the result of a "phishing" attack by the hackers, security
experts quickly faulted Twitter for its longstanding failure to
implement two-factor authentication, a double-layered password
feature used by the likes of Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Microsoft
Inc (MSFT.O) that might have prevented the spate of high-profile
Twitter hijackings.
"It’s one of those cases that we are seeing too often. It’s
getting unnerving," said Robert Quigley, a journalism lecturer
specializing in social media at the University of Texas. "What
media organizations need to do is pressure Twitter to have a
more secure website."
Twitter declined to comment for this article.
The company has also repeatedly declined to discuss its
product roadmap, although it has signaled that it will soon
unveil two-factor authentication, including a public job posting
in February that suggested it was hiring to tackle the problem.
Mark Risher, the founder of a security consultancy that
counts social media companies Pinterest and Tumblr among its
clients, said introducing more measures like two-factor
authentication would make Twitter more cumbersome to use and
potentially slow its user growth - a critical concern for a
company that relies on advertising revenues. But he warned that
a prolonged rash of high-profile hacks, and an eroding sense of
user trust, would hurt Twitter more.
"There’s always a tradeoff between convenience and safety,"
Risher said. "But a security issue damages Twitter’s brand."
NEWSWIRE OR PLATFORM
For Twitter, the hacking has raised questions about its
credibility just as it is beginning to assume a central role in
a fast-changing media landscape, with the volume of tweets
rising to more than 400 million a day. Earlier this month, the
Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that U.S. companies may
report material information such as quarterly results on
Twitter, as long as investors are alerted in advance. Days
later, Bloomberg L.P. said it would funnel Twitter directly into
its terminals used by thousands of traders on Wall Street.
At the same time, the world’s leading news organizations and
Twitter, which has 200 million users around the world, have
become increasingly intertwined in a symbiotic, if sometimes
troublesome, relationship.
Dan Gillmor, a journalism professor at Arizona State
University, said the hacks have especially hurt news outlets
because their Twitter accounts are often the primary way that
their news reaches consumers who may not subscribe to a
newspaper or have access to a newswire.
Twitter has touted itself as a critical newswire of sorts,
such as during the 2011 tsunami in Japan, when it helped
emergency responders locate survivors, or when it became a vital
lifeline for some New Yorkers as television sets fell dark
during Hurricane Sandy last year.
But last week, in the wake of the Boston bombings, some of
those who previously viewed Twitter as an indispensable news
source began turning against the service upon discovering that
the wisdom of crowds is, in fact, an adage not often applicable
on the Internet.
Steve Brunetto, a senior executive at Edgewave, a network
security company, said Tuesday’s hacking undermined Twitter at a
sensitive time.
"On the heels of the Boston Marathon bombing, everyone’s
trying to figure out, 'Okay, where does Twitter fit into that
news cycle? Where does Twitter fit into disseminating
information?'" Brunetto said. "They’ve got an opportunity to
legitimize themselves as a real player in that information life
cycle but they get knocked down a peg every time somebody says,
'Oh, you can’t believe what you read on Twitter.'"
Jeff Jarvis, a prominent Internet pundit and a journalism
professor at City University of New York, said that the
confusion caused by social media in recent weeks was not an
indictment of social media but rather a reminder that the onus
falls on professional reporters to verify information.
"No, the Internet’s not broken," Jarvis said.
BAR-ROOM DEBATES
The rise of social media means that "you now hear more
bar-room debates and speculation than before," he added. "But
that doesn’t mean you should believe it more than you ever did."
Tom Schrader, managing director for U.S. equity trading at
Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore, said there were a
lot of clues in the false AP tweet that should have kept traders
from reacting, in particular the wording of the message.
"We saw it, we saw the initial reaction. Initially our
reaction was, pull your bids (until we) see whether this is
legit or not. We found no legitimacy to it and went back into
the market as normal," he said.
Oli Freeling-Wilkinson is chief executive officer of
Knowsis, a London company that picks out and amalgamates
financially relevant tweets and other social media content for
traders. "We do have spam controls in place, but it's an ongoing
war," he said. "It's much more difficult to work out what's
going on when people are hacking into official accounts,
especially in the heat of the moment."
While Twitter has occasionally signaled that it believes it
could become more than a passive distribution network - a shift
marked by last year's purchase of Summify, a small startup that
specialized in surfacing relevant news - it has also taken pains
to distance itself from the content of tweets and maintain
strict neutrality from a legal perspective.
Twitter Chief Executive Dick Costolo told an Online News
Association gathering last autumn that Twitter’s primary
responsibility was to create a platform, rather than to play an
editorial role in determining which tweets people should see.
"A company trying to build media is creating
or curating content, and that’s not the kind of company we’re
creating," Costolo said.
Gillmor, from Arizona State, said Twitter did not need to
guarantee the quality or veracity of its content in order to
grow into a media juggernaut.
"It’s not whether Twitter is credible or not, it’s what
people do with it," he said. "Every news organization feels it
has no alternative but to use Twitter. But everyone at the
traditional news organizations has to be thinking really hard
about what that means, from whether the security is sufficient
on these third-party platforms to what it means to be turning
part of your stuff over to new kinds of publishers."
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba, Ryan Vlastelica and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and
Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Claudia Parsons)
