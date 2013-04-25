* USD/INR weaker, at 54.20/22 from its previous close of 54.38/39, tracking global dollar weakness, says a senior dealer. * Dealers say market also likely positioning for inflows from Jet-Etihad deal. * Local stocks open positive, up 0.7 percent. * Taiwan dollar, won, Singapore dollar, ringgit firm. For a snapshot, see * Ambitious Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is taking almost a quarter stake in India's Jet Airways, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market. * The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)