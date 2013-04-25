* India's benchmark federal bond yield was up 1 basis point at 7.74 percent, tracking a rise in crude prices, though the upside was capped ahead of the RBI's rate-setting meeting on May 3. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Finance Minister Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of GDP and will take more steps to revive growth in the next 2-4 months. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. * Foreign investors will buy into government debt ahead of the RBI meeting after lapping up quotas at an auction, dealers said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)