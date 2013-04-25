* India's benchmark federal bond yield was up 1
basis point at 7.74 percent, tracking a rise in crude prices,
though the upside was capped ahead of the RBI's rate-setting
meeting on May 3.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest
rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from
a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
* Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* Finance Minister Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal
deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of GDP and will take more
steps to revive growth in the next 2-4 months.
* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in
U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline
stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the
Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease.
* Foreign investors will buy into government debt ahead of the
RBI meeting after lapping up quotas at an auction, dealers said.
