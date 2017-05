* India's Axis Bank Ltd shares rise 2.6 percent after the bank posts better-than-expected March quarter results. * Results, which came on Wednesday, showed net profit was at 15.55 billion rupees versus estimates of 12.77 billion rupees. * Other banking shares also rise with the NSE banking index trading up 1.3 percent. SBI trades up 0.6 percent, Punjab National Bank up 1.2 percent, Union Bank up 1.7 percent. * Investors broadly bullish on rate-sensitive stocks such as banks ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on May 3 where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)