BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Havells India Ltd's shares gain 4.2 percent after the central bank said the company has raised the limit for purchase of its equity shares and convertible debentures by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) up to 40 percent of its paid-up capital from 24 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India said the hike will be effective April 23. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.