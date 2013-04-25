* USD/INR at day's low with foreign banks selling, says dealer. The pair is at 54.115/13, 54.26 intraday high, against its previous close of 54.38/39. * "If the 54.14-54.16 support area is broken conclusively, we should see 54-54.05 intraday," says a private bank dealer. * Dealers also watching inflows from Jet Airways stake sale to Etihad. * Ambitious Gulf carrier Etihad Airways is taking almost a quarter stake in India's Jet Airways, giving it a bigger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market. * The euro bounced back against the dollar and yen in Asian trading on Thursday, as investors covered some short positions taken in the wake of disappointing German data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)