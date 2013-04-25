BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in India's Idea Cellular Ltd gain 3.4 percent on expectations that Jan-March earnings would beat estimates, multiple dealers say. * Idea is expected to post a net profit of 2769 million rupees ($51 million) for Jan-March quarter as per Reuters estimates. * "Operationally numbers would definitely be good as they discontinued some of the discount schemes in the previous quarter, which should aid margins," said an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house. ($1 = 54.3762 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.