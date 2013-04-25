* Shares in India's Idea Cellular Ltd gain 3.4 percent on expectations that Jan-March earnings would beat estimates, multiple dealers say. * Idea is expected to post a net profit of 2769 million rupees ($51 million) for Jan-March quarter as per Reuters estimates. * "Operationally numbers would definitely be good as they discontinued some of the discount schemes in the previous quarter, which should aid margins," said an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house. ($1 = 54.3762 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)