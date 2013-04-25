* Indian bonds fall after seven days of gains on profit taking and higher crude prices. Yields are up 3 basis points at 7.76 percent. * Bonds have seen yields drop 17 bps in the last seven sessions supported by cooling commodity prices and hopes of a rate cut by the central bank on May 3. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Indian financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product and will take more steps to revive growth in the next two-four months. * Brent crude rose to a more than one-week high above $102 a barrel after a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline stocks, while hopes demand will pick up ahead of the summer driving season in the world's top oil consumer also supported prices. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)