BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain 4.8 percent after hitting an all-time high of 2,000 rupees on hopes that growth in the domestic market would remain strong, analysts say. * "Last 2-3 days several reports say pharma industry is likely to grow at 13 percent in the current year, so it gives confidence that industry remain on a sound footing even when there is slowdown elsewhere," says Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst tracking the sector at Centrum Broking. * Delay in drug policy is another positive which adds to the momentum, Kapadia added. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd also up 0.9 percent after touching an all-time high of 964.90 rupees. * Lupin Ltd also up 0.4 percent after hitting a new high of 689 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.