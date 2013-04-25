* Shares in Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain 4.8 percent after hitting an all-time high of 2,000 rupees on hopes that growth in the domestic market would remain strong, analysts say. * "Last 2-3 days several reports say pharma industry is likely to grow at 13 percent in the current year, so it gives confidence that industry remain on a sound footing even when there is slowdown elsewhere," says Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst tracking the sector at Centrum Broking. * Delay in drug policy is another positive which adds to the momentum, Kapadia added. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd also up 0.9 percent after touching an all-time high of 964.90 rupees. * Lupin Ltd also up 0.4 percent after hitting a new high of 689 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)