* USD/INR near-month forwards paid, while long-end premiums flat on day. Three-month annualised premium at 7.28 percent vs 7.24 percent last close; one-year flat at 6.61 percent. * "The one-year rose to 329.5 points in the morning because of the three-day carry. We are seeing paying in some tenors by foreign banks for their asset-liability management," says a dealer with a state-run bank. * Adds, every receiving interest is being matched by some paying. * Spot USD/INR at 54.19/20 vs 54.38/39 previous close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)