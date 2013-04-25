* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.24 percent at its previous close and the benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps up at 6.98 percent. * Profit-taking after the recent rally in bonds and the rebound in global commodity prices were driving the payings in swaps. * Payings were capped as swaps remained supported on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product and will take more steps to revive growth in the next two-four months. (archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)