* India's main share index up 0.8 percent while the 50-share NSE index 0.9 percent higher with pharmaceuticals and banking shares leading the gains. * Shares in pharmaceutical companies gain on hopes the growth in domestic market would remain strong. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 4.8 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises over 1 percent. * Rate-sensitive shares continue to benefit from rate-cut hopes with the banking index up 1.1 percent. Axis Bank up 3.1 percent after better-than-hoped March quarter results while ICICI Bank Ltd trading up 1.1 percent ahead of its results on Friday. * The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on May 3 as per a poll of economists by Reuters. * Jet Airways Ltd trading up 11.3 percent as profit-taking creeps in after the shares hit nearly 20 percent in opening trades on the back of the Jet-Etihad deal. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)