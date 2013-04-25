BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* India's main share index up 0.8 percent while the 50-share NSE index 0.9 percent higher with pharmaceuticals and banking shares leading the gains. * Shares in pharmaceutical companies gain on hopes the growth in domestic market would remain strong. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 4.8 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises over 1 percent. * Rate-sensitive shares continue to benefit from rate-cut hopes with the banking index up 1.1 percent. Axis Bank up 3.1 percent after better-than-hoped March quarter results while ICICI Bank Ltd trading up 1.1 percent ahead of its results on Friday. * The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on May 3 as per a poll of economists by Reuters. * Jet Airways Ltd trading up 11.3 percent as profit-taking creeps in after the shares hit nearly 20 percent in opening trades on the back of the Jet-Etihad deal. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------