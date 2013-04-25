MUMBAI, April 25 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, gaining over 1 percent to end at their highest closing level in more than a month, as rate cut hopes continued to boost rate-sensitive sectors though technology stocks saw further selling.

The BSE's benchmark share index provisionally closed up 1.14 percent while the 50-share NSE index closed 1.40 percent higher.

Jet Airways Ltd shares closed 10 percent up after its deal with Etihad, after having risen nearly 20 percent earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)