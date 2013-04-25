* India's overnight call rate trading at 7.60/7.65 percent, little lower than its Tuesday close of 7.70/7.80 percent in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 989.95 billion rupees. * The Indian government's hefty cash holdings, now parked at the central bank, may soon be deposited at commercial banks, a move that would add liquidity to the banking system and make monetary policy more effective by making it easier for banks to cut lending rates. * Indian banks' cash balances at 2.84 trillion rupees as of April 17, as against the mandated 2.87 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending April 19. * Total volumes in the call money market at 162.22 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.60 percent. Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volumes stood at 635.61 billion rupees at 7.50 percent weighted average rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)