* India's overnight call rate trading at 7.60/7.65
percent, little lower than its Tuesday close of 7.70/7.80
percent in the first week of the reporting fortnight.
* Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to
989.95 billion rupees.
* The Indian government's hefty cash holdings, now parked at
the central bank, may soon be deposited at commercial banks, a
move that would add liquidity to the banking system and make
monetary policy more effective by making it easier for banks to
cut lending rates.
* Indian banks' cash balances at 2.84 trillion rupees as of
April 17, as against the mandated 2.87 trillion rupees for the
fortnight ending April 19.
* Total volumes in the call money market at 162.22 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.60 percent.
Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligation volumes stood at
635.61 billion rupees at 7.50 percent weighted average rate.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)