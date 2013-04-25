BRIEF-M B Parikh Finstocks appoints Laxmi Iyer as CFO
* Says resignation of Santosh Patole as CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 03, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
ISIN XS0925518903
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp
over the OBL#163
ISIN XS0925519380
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &
Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Says resignation of Santosh Patole as CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned NN Group N.V.'s (NN) EUR900 million senior unsecured notes an 'A-' rating. The notes are rated one notch below NN's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. This reflects Fitch's assignment of below-average recovery prospects for debt issued out of holding companies. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes have been issued in two tranches under NN's EUR5 billion debt issuance programme. The first EUR300