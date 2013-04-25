April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0925581265

Data supplied by International Insider.