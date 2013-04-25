China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources
* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date October 08, 2020
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 101.3327
Yield 4.164 pct
Payment Date May 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Austraclear NZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total NZ$125
when fungible
ISIN NZLRBDT007C5
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Appoints Wiwat Kongkasai as acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: