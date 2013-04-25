April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.512
Reoffer price 100.512
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $2.175 billion
When fungible
ISIN US00828EAU38
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.