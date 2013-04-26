* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.08 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.35 percent higher. * Asian shares steadied on Friday, tracking global equities higher after upbeat U.S. labour market data, with investors turning their attention toward corporate earnings to assess the outlook for growth after a recent run of soft global data undermined sentiment. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 14.50 billion rupees worth of stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * On watch, the India Meteorological Department releases maiden forecast for the four-month-long monsoon season from June. * Also, earnings results of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)